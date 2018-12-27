Mekedatu Drinking Water Project: Karnataka MPs protest outside Parliament

New Delhi: Demanding the early execution of Mekedatu drinking water project, MPs from Karnataka staged a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament Complex this morning.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from all the parties held placards and demanded the Centre to grant permission for early and smooth implementation of the project. The protest was organised to show unity among all political parties in Karnataka in favour of Mekedatu.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar (who is not an MP) too took part in the protest. The protest was mainly against the Tamil Nadu government’s action of going to court over the Mekedatu project. Shivakumar is an MLA from Kanakapura.

During the protest, Parliamentarians carried placards which did not bear the name of a party or logo, stating “Cauvery Karnataka’s Right,” “We Support Mekedatu.” They also shouted slogans against the Tamil Nadu’s move to obstruct the dam construction.

The proposed Mekedatu project over the Cauvery aims to provide a reservoir at Kanakapura, upstream of the river, after concerns were expressed by successive State governments that much of the Cauvery water flows into the sea in years of good rainfall, making sharing of water very contentious between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government disputes the efficacy of such a reservoir and has gone to court over the issue.

All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs have also been protesting in Parliament over what they term efforts to choke water supply to farmers of the Cauvery delta in their State. The Centre has given conditional approval for the dam.

“Our protest is also to counter Tamil Nadu MPs who have been protesting and stalling the functioning of Parliament opposing the Mekedatu project,” said BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.

“We are committed to implementing the project and we have already made it clear to Tamil Nadu that it is a drinking water project. Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily politicising the project and they are not even giving us time for a meeting to clear their misconceptions,” said Shivakumar.

Shivakumar said the Centre had looked at all aspects of the project before allowing Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). He said the project will help both the States. Shivakumar, who briefed the MPs about the project details, sought their help to protect the State’s interests in the inter-State river water disputes. He discussed strategies to counter Tamil Nadu’s stand on the project.

Protests for Mekedatu project in city

Members of Jaya Karnataka Organisation staged a protest in front of DC’s Office in Mysuru this morning urging the State government to implement Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects. The protest was led by District Organisation President H.N. Satishgowda.

For the same reason, members of H.D. Devegowda Abhimanigala Sangha and Mysuru District Kannada Chaluvaligarara Sangha too staged a stir in front of the Court Complex near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust wearing skull masks and holding black flags. This protest was led by Sangha President B.A. Shivashankar.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore