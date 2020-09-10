Chamaraja MLA asks officials to expedite pending works
September 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra conducted an inspection of the Rs. 6.4 crore road widening and development works of the 3.15 km stretch, 80 ft. road (double road) from MLA G.T. Devegowda’s house on new Kalidasa Road up to Hebbal Ring Road junction this morning.

Later he asked the officials of various Departments to complete the pending works at the earliest. 

The works are taken up by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

During his inspection, MLA Nagendra saw that only 25% of the works completed with many works pending. There are Underground Drainage (UGD) pipes, drinking water pipes, power cables and telephone cables passing under this stretch of road and due to lack of co-ordination between various Departments, the works were going on at a snail’s pace.

The MLA immediately convened a meeting of officials from various Departments such as CESC, VVWW, BSNL, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), MUDA, Mysuru City Corporation and other Departments near Vijayanagar Water Tank and instructed them to complete the pending works within four months.

MUDA Superintending Engineer Shankar, Assistant Executive Engineer Suvarna, MCC Zonal Officer Veeresh, Development Officer Manu Gowda, Executive Engineer (UGD) Srinivas, KUWS&DB Executive Engineer Prasanna Murthy, CESC Assistant Executive Engineer Hemalatha and other officials accompanied the MLA during his inspection.

  1. CausalCitizen says:
    September 11, 2020 at 1:44 am

    There are just about 30 people in the group shown in the photograph. About 65% of the people in that group (they are no more than two feet distant from each other), either have no mask or are not using their mask properly. Mysore and India are in the midst of a pandemic whose daily spread can be controlled when we follow the required social norms during this crisis. These people will go home to an average of two people if not more. The math for spreading from this is easy… containing the spread can also be easy. It needs simple desire to be disciplined and enforcement for those that dont care.

