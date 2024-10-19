Chamundeshwari Teppotsava held with grandeur at Devikere

October 19, 2024

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Teppotsava was held with all grandeur at Devikere atop Chamundi Hill in the presence of thousands of devotees last evening.

As part of Teppotsava, the customary rituals began at the Hill temple right from early morning. The Pallakki Utsava of the presiding deity (Goddess Chamundeshwari) began from the Hill temple and passed through Car Street (Ratha Beedhi) to reach Devikere, following which various rituals were held till evening.

Later, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was kept in the illuminated and decorated ‘Teppa’ (raft), which went afloat the Devikere Lake for three rounds. As the Teppa went afloat, thousands of gathered devotees burst crackers in celebration.

The Police band played music and several rounds were fired in the air as an honour.

After the conclusion of Teppotsava at Devikere, the Utsava Murthy was kept in a flower decorated palanquin and performed puja.

Thereafter, it was brought back to the Hill temple in a procession at about 8.30 pm, following which the idol was performed Panchamrutha Abhisheka.