December 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In another six months, every village in the Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency will have 24×7 access to drinking water. This was announced by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) while participating in the inauguration of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Basava Balaga at the premises of V.K. Public School, Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages, Vijayashreepura, in the city. The office-bearers of the Balaga were also felicitated on the occasion.

Devegowda claimed that he has made all efforts to bring Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages, Vijayashreepura, Hinkal and surrounding areas under the ambit of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). Several works, including UGD and stormwater drain projects, have been completed at Hinkal, he added.

“When I was trying to bring Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th Stages under the MCC, leaders from BJP, JD(S) and Congress opposed the plan. After sustained pressure involving the then MP Prathap Simha and District Minister S.T. Somashekar, the Hootagalli City Municipal Council came into existence. Now, after further pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Hootagalli CMC will be merged with the MCC, which has now been upgraded into a Grade-1 MCC (Greater MCC),” he said.

He asserted that it is due to the relentless efforts of residents of the Chamundeshwari Constituency that the Grade-1 MCC has become a reality.

Meanwhile, the construction of 26 water tanks and the laying of pipelines are underway. Within six months, every village in the Constituency will receive round-the-clock drinking water, he said.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the Veerashaiva Lingayat Basava Balaga. Prof. Morabada Mallikarjun, Director, Publication Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, delivered a special lecture.

Sri Basaveshwara Pattada Mutt Seer Sri Chandrashekar Swamiji, MyMUL former Director S.C. Ashok, Veerashaiva Lingayat Basava Balaga President D.M. Shivaprasad, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha District President H.V. Basavaraju, City President M.H. Chandrashekar, retired Prof. (Dr.) K.C. Basavaraju and the Directors of the Balaga — Dr. Shyla Nagaraj, K.S. Mahalakshmi, K.S. Manjunath, H.S. Prakash, S. Shivakumar, Gangadhar V. Hattiholi, B. Karthik, Mallikarjuna Swamy, G. Ratna, Dr. H.S. Sanathkumar and S. Veeranna were present on the occasion.