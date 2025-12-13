MP flags law and order collapse in Karnataka

December 13, 2025

Raises issues of MDMA, stone-pelting and Udayagiri Police Station attack

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Union Government to put in place a robust legal framework to restore law and order in Karnataka, which he said has deteriorated alarmingly.

Speaking during the Winter Session of Parliament on Friday, the MP flagged a series of incidents, including the seizure of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) in Mysuru, stone-pelting during Ganesha procession celebrations and an attack on Udayagiri Police Station.

Wadiyar said he had raised the same issues during the previous session of Parliament as well, but alleged that the State Government has failed to initiate any corrective measures despite repeated incidents.

Pointing to the discovery of a large MDMA manufacturing unit on Outer Ring Road in Mysuru, he said it was unearthed by the Police from Maharashtra, a neighbouring State. “This itself reflects the gravity of the situation. Such recurring incidents are severely impacting the local economy,” he said.

Drawing attention to the worsening law and order situation in Hampi, a historic and cultural hub, Yaduveer Wadiyar said the number of foreign tourists has dropped significantly, delivering a major blow to local businesses dependent on tourism.

Urging the Union Government and the concerned Ministry to intervene, he called for policies to ensure enhanced security and better facilities for the tourism sector.

He stressed the need to provide basic infrastructure at tourist destinations and involve local communities in creating inclusive tourism facilities.

Expressing confidence, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said he hoped the Centre would take appropriate decisions to address the situation.