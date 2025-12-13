Tiger sighting: Villagers choke Hunsur Highway

December 13, 2025

Hanagodu: Farmers and villagers staged a ‘rasta roko’ near Mutturayanahosahalli in Hanagodu on Hunsur-Virajpet Highway yesterday, demanding the immediate capture of a tiger sighted in the area earlier in the day.

Protesters said the tiger had been attacking livestock in Mutturayanahosahalli, Kallahalli, Nagamangala, Hairige, Tattekere and other villages.

About six months ago, a video showing a tiger running back into the forest after spotting people at Hairige village had gone viral, heightening fears among residents.

Yesterday around 8 am, farmer Venkatesh had a narrow escape when he heard a tiger roar while heading to his fields, triggering fresh panic.

Accusing the Forest Department of failing to capture the tiger despite repeated incidents, villagers blocked the Highway by placing boulders on the road and setting a tyre on fire. Raising slogans against the Department, they demanded that forest officials visit the spot and take immediate action.

Addressing the protesters, U. Hanumanthegowda said although the tiger had been attacking livestock even during daytime, forest officials had failed to curb the menace and that combing operations were being carried out only as an eyewash. He warned that the agitation would continue until the tiger was captured.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Mahadevaiah, who rushed to the spot, said the Department was taking all necessary measures to capture the elusive tiger. He added that while the animal had been sighted earlier, it had not been seen again.

Unconvinced by the assurance, the protesters demanded deployment of additional personnel for combing operations and early capture of the tiger.

Later, Police Inspector Muniyappa, Sub-Inspector Ramu and others persuaded the protesters to withdraw the agitation, allowing traffic movement to resume on the Highway.

Kallahalli Village Panchayat President Prasanna Nayaka, former President Jagadish and others participated in the protest.