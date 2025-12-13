Preventing human-wildlife conflict: Bandipur adopts tech eye to track wildlife

December 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a tragic incident in which three persons were killed and one seriously injured in tiger attacks near forest-edge villages of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, the Forest Department has turned to advanced technology to monitor wildlife movement and prevent further human-wildlife conflict.

The attacks occurred near villages in the Hediyala and Nugu ranges of Saragur taluk, including Badagalapura, Mulluru-Bennegere, Kudagi and Heggudilu.

The incidents triggered panic among farmers and local residents, prompting authorities to suspend safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole until the problem tiger was captured.

Live camera footage being reviewed at the Command Control Centre in the Safari Campus near Melukamanahalli Gate.

Technology as a solution

To strengthen surveillance, the Department has installed 20 live cameras, 10 GSM-enabled cameras and five solar-powered CCTV cameras in vulnerable forest fringe areas.

The cameras operate round-the-clock, capturing photos and videos of animals straying out of the forest and transmitting precise location data to field staff. This enables rapid response teams to act swiftly and safely drive animals back into the forest.

A Command Control Centre has been established at the Melukamanahalli Gate safari point in Gundlupet taluk. Live feeds from GSM, solar-powered and other cameras are displayed on large screens with audio and video support.

Alerts are automatically sent to nearby forest personnel whenever animals approach human habitations, allowing for immediate intervention.

Drone assistance

Thermal drones have also been deployed to track elephants straying into agricultural fields. Using remote-controlled drones equipped with flashlights and sound systems, forest staff have successfully guided elephants back into forest areas without causing harm.

All camera footage is integrated into a dedicated application that relays visuals directly to the Command Control Centre. The system also helps detect unauthorised human entry into forest areas, strengthening protection and surveillance.

Officials say the deployment of technology has proved a major boon, significantly reducing human-wildlife conflict while ensuring the safety of both villagers and animals.

Tech-driven conflict prevention

A Command Control Centre has been established in Bandipur, where technology is being extensively used to curb human-wildlife conflict. Live cameras, thermal drones, GSM cameras and solar-powered CCTV cameras have been installed near forest-edge villages that face frequent wildlife disturbances to provide real-time updates on animal movement.

This enables staff to respond immediately when animals stray out of the forest. The Command Control Centre also allows effective monitoring and combing operations with fewer personnel, making the entire process more efficient. — S. Prabhakaran, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve