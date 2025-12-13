2-day Maagi Mela begins

December 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day ‘Maagi Mela‘ (Winter Festival) began at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry this morning, under the joint aegis of Sahaja Samrudha and Sahaja Seeds. It aims to provide protein-rich seeds/vegetables, which is required more during winter season.

Dr. Shivaprasad Huded, Vice-Principal of JSS Ayurveda Medical College, inaugurated the Mela, which will be open for public from 10 am to 8.30 pm today and tomorrow.

Freshly harvested crops such as avarekai (field bean), togari beans, fresh groundnuts, purple yam, red-husk sorghum, climbing potatoes and more are on sale.

Different varieties of avarekai like chinugalu, dabbe, kempu, mani and hittala from H.D. Kote, Periyapatna, Tumakuru, Dharwad and Bengaluru districts are on display. Shelled avarekai is also available. Along with avarekai, visitors can relish dishes such as avarekai uppittu, avarekai dosa, mudde with shelled avarekai sambar, avarekai bath and avarekai jamun.

North Karnataka delicacies like jowar roti with pulse-based side dishes can also be enjoyed.

Devadhanya Farmer Producer Company has brought millets, various pulses and traditional rice varieties such as Doddiga Kempakki and Uduro Sali for sale.

The Desi Seed Producer Company of Mysuru has brought winter vegetable seeds, climbing potatoes, purple yam, white kachil, as well as seeds of summer paddy and ragi for sale. There is a rush of buyers for tree pigeon pea and beetroot tubers.

The Hulikadu Farmer Producer Company from Heggadadevanakote has brought native pigeon pea, avarekai, tubers, ragi and daily-use rice varieties to the Mela.