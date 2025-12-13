Grand procession marks Hanuma Jayanti
December 13, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of devotees and members of various pro-Hindu organisations, wearing saffron shawls and carrying Bhagavad Dhwaja, took out a grand procession organised by the Mysuru Hanumantothsava Samithi as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations in the city this morning.

The procession, featuring idols of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman and Lord Shiva, began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Amid chants of ‘Jai Hanuman’ and ‘Jai Sri Ram,’ the procession passed through major thoroughfares, including Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Narayana Shastri Road and Chamaraja Double Road, before culminating at Gun House Circle.

Various folk troupes, including dollu kunita, puja kunita, gombe kunita, tamate and nagari artistes added colour to the procession. A participant dressed as Lord Venkateshwara drew special attention from onlookers.

Earlier, the grand procession was flagged off by MLAs G.T. Devegowda and K. Harishgowda, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and City BJP President L. Nagendra.

The City Police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during the procession.

Police personnel were deployed at key junctions and vantage points along the route and also accompanied the procession from the starting point to its conclusion.

