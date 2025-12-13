MCC verifies 2002, 2025 electoral rolls

December 13, 2025

2-day voter list mapping drive begins ahead of Special Intensive Revision

Mysore/Mysuru: Following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) today began a two-day verification and mapping drive to compare the 2002 electoral rolls with the 2025 electoral rolls in the city.

The exercise is being conducted ahead of the forthcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State, which was last held in 2002.

As per ECI directions, mapping of voters and verification of progeny in the 18-40 age group must be completed.

Accordingly, MCC has launched the drive, during which voters are required to visit their respective polling booths and meet the Booth-Level Officer (BLO) for mapping.

Voters are required to produce documents such as their Voter ID card and details, including the Assembly segment, polling booth and part number as recorded in the 2002 electoral rolls, according to a press release.

The two-day voter list mapping drive will conclude at 5 pm tomorrow (Dec. 14).

The exercise is aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the forthcoming SIR, which is expected to commence in the State shortly.

There are 2,915 polling booths in the city and district, with a BLO posted at each booth.

During the two-day drive, each BLO will compare the 2002 electoral rolls — prepared during the last SIR — with the 2025 electoral rolls at their respective polling booths. BLOs are required to identify additions and deletions of voters over the past 23 years.

After completing the mapping at polling booths today and tomorrow, BLOs will undertake field visits within their jurisdictions to ascertain the reasons for additions and deletions and submit a detailed report to the ECI within a fortnight, it is learnt.

For more details, voters may contact Ph: 0821-2418803 or e-mail: [email protected]

Only a handful of voters turn up at polling booths

With the two-day drive already underway, only a handful of voters whose names figure in the 2002 electoral rolls are said to have visited their respective polling booths to take part in the mapping process. The poor response has been attributed to inadequate publicity, with MCC authorities notifying the drive just a day in advance, on Dec. 12.

As a result, many voters were left confused about the purpose of the exercise. While a few voters who came to know of the drive at the last minute visited their polling booths, the majority of polling booths across the city and district reported zero voter turnout till noon today. This, officials said, was largely due to the absence of a proper awareness campaign by the authorities.