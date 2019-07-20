Chandrayaan – 2 launch on July 22
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that launch of Chandrayaan-2, which was called off due to a technical glitch on July 15, has now been rescheduled for July 22 at 2.43 pm (IST).

With Chandrayaan – 2 scheduled for launch on Monday, former ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan said that space scientists will be looking forward to a safe and soft touchdown for India’s first lander-rover mission named ‘Vikram.’  Unlike the earlier mission to the moon in 2008, when the spacecraft orbited the moon at a distance of 100 kms, Chandrayaan-2 envisages a landing — the task is to ensure a safe and soft touchdown at the precise predetermined location.

He said the spacecraft will move at a space of 1.6 kms per second in the orbit of moon, which is almost 6,000 kms per hour. Comparing the landing of ‘Vikram’ to the touchdown of aircraft in airports, he said the aircraft controlled by a pilot makes a landing in an airport at a speed of 800 kms per hour in a well-defined airfield with the help of expert navigation. “Here (spacecraft) it is travelling at 6,000 kms per hour; it has to reduce its speed, navigate itself to that (safe) location” and the lander also has to avoid craters and ensure that no boulders are around so that “its four legs sit properly,” said the former Space Scientist.

July 20, 2019

