In Briefs

Charging of Power Sub-Station: Villagers warned

March 18, 2023

As part of Lift Irrigation Project, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL)  has decided to charge/ service the newly built Poorigali 66/6.6 KV Power Sub-Station in Malavalli taluk anytime from Mar. 17.

The Sub-Station, covering a distance of 4.456 km, will pass through Talakad, T. Bettahalli and Poorigali villages before winding up at Poorigali Sub-Station near Pump House. Hence the villagers are cautioned against tying cattle to electric towers, climbing of towers, removal of metal from towers, touching overhead wires, tying of ropes and cables to towers, growing of plants and trees under the overhead power line, flying of kites and such other acts, as they pose danger to life.  The CNNL cannot be held responsible for any loss of human or cattle life or mishaps that may  occur on account of ignorance of the warning, according to a press release.

