Sri Basaveshwara Vadhu-Varara Vivaha Vedike has organised a Veerashaiva-Lingayat Matrimonial Meet at Sri Vidyabharati Kalyana Mantap on Uttaradi Mutt Road near Gun House, Mysuru, on April 2 between 1 pm and 5 pm. Prospective brides and bridegrooms of the community from Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, who are degree holders and have jobs, may attend the Meet. Interested may register at the Vedike Office before Apr. 1. For details, contact Mob: 96862-05346, according to a press release from Vedike President G.M. Basavarajendraswamy.
