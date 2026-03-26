Cheap car sale racket busted

March 26, 2026

Mysuru District Police arrest 3, seize 8 cars worth Rs. 1.10 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police have busted a gang accused of cheating car buyers by promising luxury vehicles at unusually low prices.

Three people have been arrested and eight cars worth about Rs. 1.10 crore have been seized. Police suspect the involvement of a larger network and are investigating the case further.

Addressing a press conference at his office this morning, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said the case came to light following a complaint filed on Mar. 18 by C.S. Abhishek of Mysuru at Bannur Police Station.

According to the complaint, Ruman Sharif of Mysuru befriended Abhishek through Facebook and claimed he could arrange luxury cars at discounted prices.

Along with associates Mujahid Pasha and Shahbuddin, he handed over an Audi A5 (HR-24-BA-5991) and a Volkswagen Polo (KA-19-ME-4591) to the complainant and collected Rs. 5.50 lakh without providing any documents for the vehicles.

Three arrested

On Mar. 18, when Abhishek questioned the accused about the vehicle documents near Rangasamudra Gate in Bannur, they allegedly created a commotion and verbally abused him.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bannur Police Station and an investigation was launched.

On Mar. 18, the Police arrested three accused: Ruman Sharif (26), a resident of Ghousianagar, Mujahid Pasha (37), a car dealer from Rajivnagar and Shahbuddin (25), a car mechanic from Lashkar Mohalla. Police seized eight cars from the accused, with an estimated total value of Rs. 1.10 crore.

Modus operandi

According to the SP, the accused approached car owners, claiming they would purchase vehicles by paying a small advance and promising to clear the remaining amount once the Registration Certificate (RC) was obtained. After taking possession of the vehicles, they allegedly resold them to other buyers at higher prices and collected money without providing documents to either the original owners or the new buyers.

A larger gang?

SP Baladandi said the original owners of the seized cars are yet to be traced and the Police suspect the involvement of a larger gang operating in Mysuru. Investigators are also verifying whether any of the vehicles were used in criminal activities.

He further said that a car mechanic or dealer operating in Bannimantap is suspected of identifying prospective buyers by promising high-end cars at low prices and connecting them through social media. Police are tracking his activities in connection with the illegal deals.

The arrests were made under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police L. Nagesh, Dy.SP G.S. Raghu, Bannur Police Inspector Satish, Sub-Inspector Sudarshan, ASI Satish and Head Constables Abdul Latif, N.A. Ashok and Bhaskar.

CARS SEIZED