Public accuse Nanjangud Police of lock-up death

November 30, 2021

CID will probe the case, says IGP (Southern Range)

Nanjangud: A 31-year-old man, who was in Police custody for creating ruckus in front of the house of one Maniyamma, has died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday and the public have accused the Police of lock-up death.

The deceased is Siddaraju, a resident of Byalaruhundi village in the taluk. Siddaraju took ill while in Police custody and he is said to have breathed his last while being taken to a hospital, according to Police.

But villagers have alleged that it is a lock-up death following assault on Siddaraju by the Police while in their custody.

Meanwhile, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar yesterday handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A magisterial inquest into the incident has also begun.

He also said that a case has been registered against one Maniyamma and seven of her family members based on the complaint by Siddaraju’s mother Mahadevamma.

Details: On Saturday night, the Police 112 Helpline received a call that Siddaraju was creating nuisance in front of Maniyamma’s house following which Nanjangud Rural Police personnel arrived at the spot, took him into custody and brought him to the Police Station. But on Sunday afternoon, Siddaraju is said to have taken ill and began to vomit, following which the Police took him to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, members of the public stated that the Police said that Siddaraju was drunk when they took him into their custody and was even assaulted by a few youths. Siddaraju took ill at about 1 pm on Sunday and was taken to the hospital, but the Police entered the hospital premises only after 2.30 pm. The public have urged the higher Police officials to examine the CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the Hospital to know the fact and questioned that if Siddaraju was assaulted by the youths, why did the Police kept him in custody instead of admitting him to the hospital?

Following suspicion over Siddaraju’s death, the body has been shifted to MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru for post-mortem. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan and Additional SP Shivakumar visited Nanjangud Rural Police Station and have collected information.

Meanwhile, SP Chethan, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that whether Siddaraju’s death was a custodial death would be known only after conducting an investigation.

The SP further said that the Police, based on information, took Siddaraju into custody for creating nuisance in front of Maniyamma’s house on Saturday night and had brought him to the Police Station. As Siddaraju was drunk, a medical examination was also conducted.

Maniyamma came to the Police Station on Sunday and lodged a complaint against Siddaraju. At about 12.30 pm, Siddaraju began to vomit and took ill, following which the Police took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Siddaraju’s family members have lodged a complaint stating that a few members of Maniyamma’s family had assaulted Siddaraju before the Police took him (Siddaraju) into their custody but they have not accused the Police in any ways. But still a thorough investigation will be conducted into Siddaraju’s death, SP Chethan added.