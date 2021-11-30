Man murdered and buried: Cops exhume body, arrest two accused

November 30, 2021

Hunsur: Hunsur Rural Police have arrested two persons on charges of murdering their friend in a drunken stupor and burying the body.

While the deceased has been identified as Ashoka (33), a resident of BBC Colony near Hosur in the taluk, the accused have been identified as Gopal and Ashok, both friends of the victim and residents of the same place.

About three days ago, when Ashoka was watching TV in his house at about 8 pm, Gopal and Ashok, who came to the house, took him for a drink near Maramma Temple. After a few drinks, Gopal and Ashok allegedly murdered Ashoka, dug a ditch with the help of a earth excavating machine and buried the body.

As Ashoka did not come to the house even in the morning, his wife Mallige and uncle Ramakrishna, a Gram Panchayat Member, enquired Gopal and Ashok about the whereabouts of Ashoka during which the accused told them that he left for home last night itself. The family members of Ashoka then launched a search for him and as Ashoka could not be found anywhere, they summoned Gopal and Ashok and conducted a ‘panchaythi’ and here too the accused denied knowing the whereabouts of Ashoka.

Left with no option, the family members of Ashoka lodged a complaint with Hunsur Rural Police following which accused Gopal and Ashok went absconding. The Police, who took up the investigation, formed a team to trace the accused and the Police team led by Inspector Chikkaswamy arrested the two accused near Mandya and brought them to the Police Station where they interrogated the accused following which they confessed of murdering Ashoka and burying his body.

Based on the information provided by the accused, Hunsur Rural Police took the accused to the spot where they had buried the body of Ashoka and exhumed it. A team of doctors conducted post-mortem on the spot.