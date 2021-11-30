Viral video of nurse playing around with newborn at Cheluvamba Hospital draws criticism

November 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A video of a nurse at Cheluvamba Hospital playing around with a crying newborn baby, which has gone viral on social media, has drawn severe criticism from the public.

The nurse, who carried the 3-day-old infant in her arms from ICU, has made the video and has uploaded it on social media. Public, who viewed the video, have expressed anger on the nurse’s behaviour. The nurse is working at Cheluvamba Hospital under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) and has made the video of her with the infant, which was undergoing treatment at the ICU.

A few mothers, who had brought their infants to the hospital said, how do we believe such nurses and admit our kids to the hospital and added that though the doctors came to know about the incident, they have not taken any action.

A complaint will be lodged in this regard with the authorities of the Women and Child Welfare Department, they said.