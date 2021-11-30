Udupi Mutt Seer accorded warm welcome in city

November 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi’s Sri Krishnapura Mutt Seer Vidyasagar Thirtha Swamiji was accorded a grand welcome under the joint aegis of Sri Krishna Trust and Sri Krishna Mitramandali, on his arrival at Saraswathipuram’s Srikrishnadhama here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Vidyasagar Thirtha Swamiji said that the people of the country were battered by the effects of the deadly COVID pandemic for the past two years.

Stressing on the need for everyone to pray for freeing the population from the clutches of the pandemic as well as pray for the country’s growth and prosperity on all fronts, he said that the age old tradition of building a ‘Kattige Ratha’ (a Chariot made of wood) was re-started in June last with a purpose of bringing good for everyone, in these troubled times of the pandemic.

Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt Seer Sri Vidyashreesha Swamiji said that Vidyasagar Thirtha Swamiji has successfully completed three ‘Paryayaas’ and is getting ready for the fourth one.

He expressed wish that the Seer follow the path of late Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Thirtha Swamiji, who completed five ‘Paryayaas’ in his lifetime.

Udupi’s Sri Krishnapura Mutt Seer Vidyasagar Thirtha Swamiji visited Sri Ramadhama in Udayagiri yesterday morning.

Scholar B.N. Vijayendra Acharya, in his address, said that Srimad Anandatheertha Bhagavadpadacharya has given Prateekas of Lord Rama, Krishna, Narasimha and Varaha to Udupi’s Ashta Mutts.

Pointing out that five of the Mutts have the Prateekas of Lord Krishna, he said that Tribhuja Kalinga Mardhana Gopalakrishna will be worshipped in Sri Krishnapura Mutt. Noting that Vidyasagar Swamiji is widely travelling as a mark of devotion for Lord Krishna, he lauded the Seer for following Sanyasa Dharma in its true meaning.

Sri Krishna Trust Vice-President S. Puttanna Bhat, Secretary Padmanabha Bhat, Sri Krishna Mitramandali Vice-President Subramanya Tantri, Treasurer K.V. Sridhar, District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash and others were present on the occasion.