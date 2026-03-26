Hunsur jewellery store heist: Two accused still at large

March 26, 2026

8.32 kg of gold jewellery yet to be recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police are yet to arrest two more accused in the sensational robbery of 8.32 kg of gold jewellery worth over Rs. 10 crore from Sky Gold and Diamond Store in Hunsur on Dec. 28, 2025.

Police have already arrested the alleged mastermind, Pankaj Kumar alias Sattuwa and his associate Rishikesh Singh alias Patthal Singh from Bihar. Two other accused involved in the crime remain absconding.

Addressing reporters this morning, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects and recover the stolen gold.

“We are searching for the other accused who have spread out and gone into hiding. Almost the entire 8.32 kg of stolen jewellery is yet to be recovered. The accused are from North India and have vanished without a trace, which has made the investigation challenging,” the SP said.

He added that Pankaj Kumar had provided crucial information about his associates. Acting on these leads, the Police intensified their search operations, prompting the absconding accused to disperse and hide at different locations. “We are continuing the investigation despite several dead ends. It is only a matter of time before the remaining accused are traced and arrested,” Baladandi said.