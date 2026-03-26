Sale of Govt. land raised in Assembly

March 26, 2026

No action in Government land grab bid in CM’s hometown: MLA T.S. Srivatsa

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has failed to initiate action against officials involved in the attempts to grab Government land in Chief Minister’s hometown of Mysuru, said Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

Raising the issue in the Assembly yesterday, Srivatsa alleged that while the RTC document clearly mentioned that a 24.10-acre land located on Maharana Pratap Singh Road near Horse Park at the foot of Chamundi Hill belonged to the Government, a sale agreement to sell the property to 12 persons believed to be from Belagavi and Mumbai had been entered for Rs. 40 crore.

“Despite knowing the fact that the land belonged to the Government, the Sub-Registrar registered the sale agreement,” he alleged, adding that the market value of the said property was about Rs. 900 crore.

No action against officials

“Soon after the issue of land grabbing was made public, the Sub-Registrar, on instructions from Deputy Commissioner, cancelled the sale agreement the very next day,” said Srivatsa, who expressed shock, adding that while all 12 persons had signed the document during the registration, only two persons had signed the document during cancellation.

Srivatsa also alleged that while there was no provision to make any transaction exceeding Rs. 2 lakh, the cancelled agreement mentioned that Rs. 4.75 crore advance was returned to the purchasers in cash. “While all these transactions took place in front of the officials, no action has been initiated against them,” he said.

K.C. Layout Lake

Highlighting the attempts to grab 6.10-acre land at K.C. Layout, Srivatsa informed the Assembly that the encroachers, claiming ownership, had constructed a compound around the property, estimated to be Rs. 100 crore.

“Following this, I instructed the encroachers to demolish the compound wall within 48 hours, with a warning that I would personally initiate measures to bring down the compound wall. However, the encroachers demolished the compound within 24 hours,” he added.

The MLA also highlighted the illegal vehicle parking on 38 gunta land belonging to the Department of Social Welfare, which was recently cleared by the officials and added that no action had been initiated against the person running the illegal parking facilities, which only highlights official apathy and negligence.

Bid to sell former MLC’s property

MLA Srivatsa also highlighted the attempts to illegally sell 22 sites belonging to former MLC Siddaraju using a duplicate Aadhaar Card and other documents at the Mysuru West Sub Registrar Office.

“No action has been initiated against the guilty despite former MLC Siddaraju personally submitting a complaint to the Sub-Registrar. This only shows the failure of Sub-Registrar Srikanth, against whom no action has been initiated,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there is a situation in Mysuru where no action is being initiated against persons involved in such illegal activities. While such a situation arises in the Chief Minister’s hometown, what would be the situation elsewhere?” questioned MLA Srivatsa.

Replying to MLA Srivatsa, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said a departmental enquiry was in progress, following which action would be initiated.