Ekatma Manav Darshan: Guv inaugurates three-day International Academic Meet

March 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated Ekatma Manav Darshan, a three-day International Academic Conference, organised by Prajna Pravah Karnataka, in association with Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, to commemorate 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s historic lectures on Ekatma Manav Darshan, at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall in the city yesterday.

Governor Gehlot, who greeted the gathering in Kannada, later switched over to Hindi, while delivering the inaugural address of the Conference. He described that the philosophy of Ekatma Manav Darshan, propagated by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, reflects Indian culture and the way of living.

In his lecture series, termed as historic, Deendayal Upadhyaya had presented a wide vista of knowledge 60 year back itself. His vision of life was an amalgamation of person, society and the nature and the importance of achieving a coordination among them, which ultimately aimed at the welfare of world and development of an individual, society, nation and the world, added Gehlot.

Elaborating further, Gehlot said, to delineate the vision of Upadhyaya, society is akin to a living being, which functions with the help of all the organs. Likewise, all the classes create a system, which is essential for the development of the society.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said, the International Academic Conference is being organised to spread the cause of lecture series.

Deendayal Upadhyaya, who was orphaned at a young age, didn’t lose his energy to live. As he grew up, he developed a conscience towards patriotism, ignoring the enduring pain. During his college days, Upadhyaya came in contact with RSS Founder Dr. Hedgewar and turned into a patriotic, contributing to RSS activities. Upadhyaya was a strong votary of progress in parallel with equality, cooperation and harmony with nature, through Ekatma Manav Darshan, said Swamiji.

VP opens virtually

Earlier, Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan, who virtually inaugurated the Conference, said the concept of Viksit Bharat-2047 stems from the vision of Ekatma Manav Darshan. Apart from financial and technological progress, it emphasises on overall development.

Prajna Pravah Karnataka Convener Dr. Pradeep Bharadwaj said, 423 delegates are participating among 640 from various parts of the country, who had registered for this Conference. Besides, 118 delegates will be presenting their papers.

Earlier, Governor Gehlot and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to the portraits of Goddess Saraswati and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse delivered the introductory address.

Bharat Darshan Expo

Bharat Darshan, an exhibition organised as part of Ekatma Manav Darshan, was inaugurated by noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj. He said, when the world is reeling under crisis triggered by war, the only reason behind us leading a happy life is the indigenous tradition.

Conference opens amid row…

Uncertainty prevailed till the last minute of inauguration of Ekatma Manav Darshan Conference yesterday, as the State Higher Education Department had issued orders on the eve (Tuesday) to cancel the event being organised at KSOU campus, citing protocol violations.

However, the organisers of the Conference moved High Court and brought a stay order on Higher Education Department’s instructions, which had categorically passed instructions not to interfere with the Conference. Ahead of the Conference, a controversy had erupted as the same issue had been discussed at the Legislative Council, where some of the Legislators had expressed their disappointment with KSOU VC Prof. Halse’s attitude, for partnering with the private event.

This development has set the tongues wagging, over whether the very issue has opened doors for a new conflict between the State and Central Governments.

Higher Education Dept. order: Under probe, KSOU bank accounts to be freezed

Secretary of Higher Education Department has issued orders instructing various banks to freeze the bank accounts of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), following prima facie financial irregularities, which is under inquiry.

In an order issued to the General Manager/ Branch Manager of State Bank of India, HDFC and Axis Banks on Mar. 24, it has been commonly stated that, ‘in order to safeguard public funds and ensure integrity of the inquiry, you are hereby requested to freeze (Debit Freeze) all bank accounts of the University, including linked accounts until further orders. The credits may be permitted no change in account operations shall be allowed.’