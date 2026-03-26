Traffic signals: Police flayed for ‘incomplete’ RTI reply

March 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police have drawn flak for not providing adequate reply to the information sought under Right To Information (RTI) Act, about the scientific reasons behind the recent installation of over 43 traffic signal lights at various circles and junctions in Mysuru.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, advocate A.M. Bhaskar said that in an RTI application dated Dec. 4, 2025, submitted to the offices of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) and the DCP (Law and Order), who serves as the Public Information Officer (PIO), he had sought information on 14 points.

Queries and documents sought

The queries included details of Traffic Volume Survey conducted before installation of new traffic signals in 2025 at Agrahara Circle, RTO Circle, near Maharaja Hostel Circle, Crawford Hall Circle, Kalamandira Circle, K.D. Road, J.P. Nagar, Kuvempunagar and other traffic junctions.

He also sought certified copies of the Pedestrian Count Study Report, Accident Analysis Report for the past three years relating to the junctions, Delay and Queue Length Study Report, Road Geometry and Visibility Study Report and the IRC Guidelines Compliance Report.

In addition, Bhaskar requested details of public consultations, stakeholder meetings, engineering surveys and feasibility studies conducted by Traffic Engineering Wing, MCC, PWD and NHAI regarding installation of the signals.

He also sought copies of tender documents, complaints received and justification note or reasoning recorded by the authorities for selecting these locations for installing traffic signals.

Information denied

Bhaskar said the RTI application was later referred to the City Traffic ACP for further action. However, apart from providing statistics on accidents, including fatal and non-fatal cases reported near traffic signals and details of the authority that recommended the installation of the signals, the remaining queries were not answered. Most responses carried a common note stating that the information was “not available at this office.”

“If the Police authorities fail to respond within 15 days, we will approach higher authorities, including the Home Minister. As a last resort, we will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court,” Bhaskar warned.

He added that if signals are to be installed, Police should hold consultations with District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation & Mysuru Development Authority.

Advocate Sachin and social activist Pradeep were present at the press conference.