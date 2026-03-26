Lyrics and music are must to highlight Gods: Sadhu Kokila
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Lyrics and music are must to highlight Gods: Sadhu Kokila

March 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Literary and Cultural Committee President and actor, music director Sadhu Kokila has said that literature and music has its roots in Mysuru that is popular as the Cultural Capital, from where it spreads across the State.

He was speaking after handing over Congress Party flag to Nagesh Kandegala, the Mysuru District President of KPCC Literary and Cultural Committee, at the party office in city on Monday.

Sadhu Kokila said, be it any Government or platform, music and lyrics is significant in highlighting Gods. Hence, the artistes are described as Gandharva, a musician with a soft personality.

Describing it as a matter of pride to unveil the Literary and Cultural Committee as its State President, Sadhu Kokila said, it is only Congress that duly recognises the artistes irrespective of classes. Like the Kannada adage Doorada Betta Kannige Nunnage, the life of an artiste looks good only when we see it from a farther distance.

Former Minister Kote M. Shivanna, District Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, General Secretary Shivaprasad, Vice-Presidents of Literary and Cultural Committee Ganesh Bhat and Mahadeva Swamy, General Secretary Ravikumar, former Academic Council Member of Mysore University Hedathale Manjunath and others were present.

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