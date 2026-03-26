Union Education Minister on two-day visit to Mysuru
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Union Education Minister on two-day visit to Mysuru

March 26, 2026

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Suttur Seer’s blessings

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to Mysuru to attend the events at Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), visited the Suttur Mutt, Mysuru branch, located at the foot of Chamundi Hill, this morning.

On his arrival, Dharmendra Pradhan was accorded a traditional welcome by Mutt priests. Later, he sought the blessings of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who, in turn, presented the Minister with a Mysore Peta, a garland, a fruit bowl and a statue of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

This was followed by a brief about JSS institutions by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Vice-Chancellor Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. A.N. Santosh Kumar, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse and others were present during the Minister’s visit.

Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Mysuru by road last night and stayed at the CIIL Guest House. After visiting Suttur Mutt today, the Union Minister for Education chaired a review meeting at CIIL at 10.30 am and is scheduled to take part in the three-day International Conference titled ‘Ekatma

Manav Darshan – Bharat’s World View’ at the KSOU Convocation Hall in Mukthagangothri campus at 4 pm, where he will deliver a special lecture.

Following this, the Minister will leave Mysuru at 7 pm by road to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. He will board a flight at 10 pm and reach New Delhi at 1 am tomorrow (Mar. 27).

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Closed-door review meeting at CIIL

On his return from Suttur Mutt, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had a closed-door review meeting at Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) at 10.30 am.  According to sources, the Union Minister held discussions on ongoing works and future projects of CIIL, as well as on works being taken up by the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK).

CIIL Director Prof. Shailendra Mohan, Bharatiya Bhasha Samithi Chairman Chamu Krishna Shastry, Department of Higher Education, Govt. of India, Deputy Secretary Shreyansh Mohan, Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada Project Director Prof. N.M. Talawar and other officials were present during the meeting.

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