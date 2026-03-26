Outer Ring Road Hosahundi Junction flyover: Public hearing turns chaotic, ends abruptly

March 26, 2026

Written objections invited from flyover supporters, opponents

Mysore/Mysuru: A public hearing convened to discuss a proposed flyover or a grade-separator at the Hosahundi-Devalapura junction on Outer Ring Road (National Highway 275-K) ended in chaos yesterday after heated exchanges between supporters and opponents of the project. The proposal involves felling 48 neem trees at the site.

The flyover is proposed between the busy Nanjangud Road and Uthanahalli Road Junction at Devalapura near Hosahundi, about a kilometre from Nanjangud Road Junction, identified as an accident-prone stretch.

The meeting, organised by the Forest Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies, was attended by villagers, residents and environmental activists.

While several participants strongly opposed the cutting of trees and urged the authorities to drop the project, others argued that the junction has witnessed frequent accidents and insisted that a flyover is necessary to prevent further loss of lives.

The repeated arguments and verbal clashes eventually forced officials to halt the meeting midway.

Authorities later announced that those wishing to express their views, either for or against the project, must submit their opinions in writing within a week, along with their address and a copy of their Aadhaar Card.

A ‘Black Spot’

At the outset, B.T. Sridhar, Chief Engineer (Road Safety), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said the Devalapura junction has already been classified as a ‘black spot’ following many accidents and over 35 fatalities.

Sridhar said, the Government intends to construct a grade separator (flyover) at the junction purely in the public interest to prevent further tragedies. The loss suffered by families in accidents, particularly when young breadwinners die, is immeasurable, he added, urging residents to support the project.

Environmental concerns raised

Speaking on behalf of ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ environmental group, K. Parashuramegowda said that while the pain caused by accidents cannot be ignored, most crashes occur due to overspeeding, reckless driving and drunken driving rather than the absence of a flyover.

He opposed the proposal to cut 48 neem trees in the area and urged the authorities to explore alternatives. Installing traffic signals and speed breakers at the junction, he suggested, could help reduce accidents without harming the environment.

The neem trees that have been marked for removal at the Devalapura Road Junction to make way for the construction of the grade separator.

Officials blamed for poor road design

Contractor Hosahundi Nagaraj blamed officials for the current condition of the Ring Road. He alleged that the road alignment had been changed five or six times under political pressure.

According to him, the road near Hosahundi, close to the APMC yard, was eventually laid on a sharp curve after large boulders were encountered during excavation work. Because of this alignment, vehicles approaching from Devalapura cannot clearly see traffic moving along the Ring Road, leading to accidents.

Ravi Bale of ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ also opposed tree felling. He suggested that if the Ring Road’s National Highway status were removed, authorities could install traffic signals and speed breakers at junctions.

Jayaram, Administrator of Bharat Cancer Hospital, claimed that cancer cases in Mysuru have increased by 11 percent since the Ring Road was constructed and warned that continued tree felling could worsen environmental and health problems.

Residents support flyover

However, several residents supported the project. Uthanahalli Shivanna said, a flyover is essential for villagers who regularly use the Devalapura Road.

With thousands of vehicles passing through the junction daily, crossing the Ring Road has become dangerous, especially for two-wheeler riders, he said, claiming that most residents favour the project.

HOPCOMS Director and Kumbrahalli Mutt’s Mahadevu also backed the proposal, saying people are struggling to cross the busy Ring Road and innocent lives are being lost in accidents.

K.B. Kumar from Gudamadanahalli described the proposed grade separator as a boon for the surrounding villages. He said, fast-moving traffic makes it difficult for locals to cross safely.

Meeting called off

As arguments intensified, one group began chanting slogans in favour of the flyover while another raised slogans against it, creating confusion.

Officials eventually called off the hearing and announced that written submissions, along with address proof and Aadhaar copies, must be submitted within a week at the Forest Department Office.

The meeting was attended by ACF Ravindra, RFO Santosh Hoogar, NHAI Engineers Roopa and Mahesh, and Rural Police SI Surendra. Leaders Rayanahundi Ravi, former Taluk Panchayat President Manjula Manjunath, Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Devalapura L. Mahesh and ‘Parisarakkagi Naavu’ Members M. Gantaiah, Banu Prashanth & Banu Mohan, villagers from Hosahundi and surrounding areas were present.

Grade separator a permanent solution: Road Safety Engineer

B.T. Sridhar, Chief Engineer (Road Safety), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said that the Ring Road stretch identified as a black spot is about 30 metres wide and carries heavy traffic. Deploying Police round-the-clock or managing signals continuously is not practical, he said, adding that the resulting confusion has increased the risk of accidents.

As a permanent solution, the Government has proposed a grade separator that would allow uninterrupted traffic on the upper level while facilitating local movement below. The project, he said, would ease congestion without affecting nearby residential areas. “To prevent accidents and streamline traffic in this area, implementing the project is unavoidable,” Sridhar said, stressing that it is purely in the public interest.