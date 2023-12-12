Truck damaged after hitting road divider

December 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A potato-laden truck was severely damaged after it hit and climbed a road divider on the Outer Ring Road near IPS Layout here this morning.

It is learnt that the truck (RJ-11-GB-0579), carrying potato sacks, was proceeding on the Ring Road towards Bandipalya from Sathagalli side when the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit the road divider, separating the main road from the service road and climbed atop the concrete slabs breaking it in the process.

Both the front wheels of the truck got detached and the truck tilted spilling potato sacks on the road. Public and passersby helped the truck driver gather the sacks.

Luckily, no injury or loss of life took place and no case has been registered.