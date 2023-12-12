Truck damaged after hitting road divider
News

Truck damaged after hitting road divider

December 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A potato-laden truck was severely damaged after it hit and climbed a road divider on the Outer Ring Road near IPS Layout here this morning.

It is learnt that the truck (RJ-11-GB-0579), carrying potato sacks, was proceeding on the Ring Road towards Bandipalya from Sathagalli side when the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit the road divider, separating the main road from the service road and climbed atop the concrete slabs breaking it in the process.

Both the front wheels of the truck got detached and the truck tilted spilling potato sacks on the road. Public and passersby helped the truck driver gather the sacks.

Luckily, no injury or loss of life took place and no case has been registered.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching