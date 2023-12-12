Opposing statue installation is not justified: Former Mayor

December 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa expressed support for the installation of the late Suttur Seer Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji’s statue at Gun House Circle, asserting that opposing it is not justified.

During a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, Bhyrappa highlighted that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had legally named Gun House Circle as ‘Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji Circle’ on Oct. 19, 1988, respecting the sentiments of Suttur Mutt devotees.

“In 2017, responding to devotees’ demand, the statue proposal was submitted to the MCC, and the civic body approved it. As the Mayor then, we followed the due legal process. The District-level Committee, chaired by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and comprising other officials, permitted the installation of Sri Rajendra Swamiji’s statue at Gun House Circle, in accordance with High Court directives,” he explained.

The Committee, including the City Police Commissioner, MCC Commissioner, Additional DC, Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioner, PWD Executive Engineer, Project Director, Town Planning Authority, and Mysuru Tahsildar, concluded that the Circle existed before Sept. 29, 2009, and was not newly constructed. They also determined that the statue would not encroach upon public space, emphasising that its installation complies with all High Court and Supreme Court orders.

He said the statue of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar could be placed at Maharani’s College Circle or at the Circle near MCC.

Representatives from various organisations, including Siddalingappa, Venkatesh, Vasu and Lokesh, were present at press meet.