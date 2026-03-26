Purna Chetana students present their book to Education Minister
News

Purna Chetana students present their book to Education Minister

March 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Four students of Purna Chetana Public School in Mysuru today met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and presented their book ‘Paat Shaala – Jeevan Yatra’ showcasing the school’s student-led learning initiatives.

The students, Toshan (Grade 5), Mahesh (Grade 8), and Suhas and Suditi (Grade 10), handed over the book to the Minister. The publication contains 189 articles written entirely by students, reflecting their ideas, experiences and creativity.

The book was earlier released by noted writer late Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and appreciated by dignitaries, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Pradhan, who is in city, appreciated the initiative, stating that such activities align with the National Education Policy (NEP) and help develop 21st- century skills among students.

School CEO B. Darshan Raj, who accompanied the students, said the Minister’s appreciation had boosted the students’ confidence and motivation.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching