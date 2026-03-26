Purna Chetana students present their book to Education Minister

March 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Four students of Purna Chetana Public School in Mysuru today met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and presented their book ‘Paat Shaala – Jeevan Yatra’ showcasing the school’s student-led learning initiatives.

The students, Toshan (Grade 5), Mahesh (Grade 8), and Suhas and Suditi (Grade 10), handed over the book to the Minister. The publication contains 189 articles written entirely by students, reflecting their ideas, experiences and creativity.

The book was earlier released by noted writer late Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and appreciated by dignitaries, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Pradhan, who is in city, appreciated the initiative, stating that such activities align with the National Education Policy (NEP) and help develop 21st- century skills among students.

School CEO B. Darshan Raj, who accompanied the students, said the Minister’s appreciation had boosted the students’ confidence and motivation.