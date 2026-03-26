Free hearing consultation held at Elder Citizens Council
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Free hearing consultation held at Elder Citizens Council

March 26, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Elder Citizens Council, Jayalakshmipuram, had arranged a free hearing test and free consultation by Dr. Radha Simhadri from Hearing Tinnitus & Implant Centre, Yadavagiri, Mysuru, recently.

Over 50 senior citizens availed of the facility of whom some were having hearing problem. After conducting hearing test, the doctor advised some to wear hearing aids and others to have a detailed consultation at their clinic.

Dr. Simhadri is trained at the University of Texas at Dallas in the area of Auditory Electrophysiology. She has practiced at US for over 25 years and in Australia for 15 years and has rich experience in the field of audiology.

She was assisted by Audiologist Kavya. Council President Dr. H.M. Nagaraju, inaugurating the health camp, said that similar camps would be held for other health problems of senior citizens by various doctors in the future and requested the citizens to take advantage of the facilities.

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