Rs. 200 cr. land grab?

March 5, 2026

MLA Srivatsa seeks probe into sale of 24.10-acre Government land at the foot of Chamundi Hill

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has alleged a conspiracy by private individuals and officials to illegally claim ownership of Government land worth about Rs. 200 crore in Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 in the city.

Addressing media persons at his office ‘Karthavya Bhavan’ in Agrahara this morning, Srivatsa said, the case dates back to 1984 and that the land has now been sold to private developers.

The MLA said, the land, measuring 24.10 acres, is located on Maharana Pratap Singh Road near Horse Park at the foot of Chamundi Hill. “It is Govt. land, but it has been sold to developers from Bengaluru with alleged collusion of certain officials and vested interests involved in a land grab,” he claimed.

Case background

Explaining the background of the case, MLA Srivatsa said that the then Mysore Maharaja’s General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder had granted the 24.10-acre land to Revathi Uchil.

“In 1984, Revathi Uchil wrote to the State Government stating that she intended to sell the land granted to her by the Mysore Maharaja as she had mounting debts,” he said.

According to Srivatsa, the State Government rejected her request, following which she approached the Karnataka High Court. “The High Court directed the Government to resolve the issue with her and arrive at an amicable settlement,” he said.

1985 notification

Later, the Government permitted Revathi Uchil to sell only 8 acres out of the total 24.10 acres and that too strictly for agricultural purposes and not for commercial use. “However, in 1985, the Mysuru Tahsildar declared the entire 24.10 acres as Government land and issued a notification,” the MLA said.

He added that in 2017, Revathi Uchil’s children again approached the High Court, challenging the Tahsildar’s decision to declare the land as Government property. “However, the petition was later withdrawn for reasons best known to them,” he said.

The matter resurfaced in 2025 when the Mysuru Tahsildar once again declared the entire 24.10-acre land as Government property. “In his order dated Aug. 4, 2025, the Tahsildar cited the 1985 Tahsildar order and directed officials to maintain the status quo and not permit any land conversion,” Srivatsa said.

Sold to developers

Despite this, the MLA alleged that the land was registered in favour of two Bengaluru-based developers on Dec. 2, 2025, for Rs. 40 crore.

“Due to the collusion of certain officials in the Sub-Registrar’s office, the land was sold even though the RTC clearly mentions in the 11th column that it is Government land, while also recording the names of Revathi Uchil and her children,” he said.

Questioning the legality of the transaction, Srivatsa asked, “How can a Sub-Registrar register Government land in the name of private individuals? Officers seem to have no fear of the Government.”

Probe demanded

He alleged that the case is similar to the land scams reported in the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), where Government land was transferred to private individuals with official collusion.

The MLA demanded that the State Government immediately seize the 24.10-acre property and order an inquiry.

“The Deputy Commissioner and the Regional Commissioner must probe how the land was transferred to private developers. I will also raise the issue in the Assembly and bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary,” he said.

Former Mayor Shivakumar, former MLA L. Nagendra, Krishnaraja BJP President Gopal Raj Urs and BJP Spokespersons Mahesh & Mahesh Raje Urs were present at the press conference.