Clean sweep!
News

Clean sweep!

March 5, 2026

MCC launches drive to collect waste from 4,000 shops

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the Swachh Survekshan campaign, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a special drive to collect waste from commercial areas in the city.

In the first phase, the focus will be on clearing garbage from around 4,000 shops located in key business hubs in the heart of the city.

The initiative aims to prevent traders from dumping waste in public places, which, if left unattended, accumulates into unsightly heaps and affects the city’s beauty.

Pourakarmikas assigned to the drive will collect waste from individual shops between 2 pm and 11 pm. The targeted areas include D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet, Santhepet, Sayyaji Rao Road, Gandhi Square, K.T. Street and Ashoka Road, among others.

Shopkeepers are also being sensitised against littering and advised to hand over their waste only to authorised garbage collectors.

According to MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Mruthyunjaya, drive is expected to cover about 4,000 shops in Central Business District (CBD).

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching