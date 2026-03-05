Clean sweep!

March 5, 2026

MCC launches drive to collect waste from 4,000 shops

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the Swachh Survekshan campaign, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a special drive to collect waste from commercial areas in the city.

In the first phase, the focus will be on clearing garbage from around 4,000 shops located in key business hubs in the heart of the city.

The initiative aims to prevent traders from dumping waste in public places, which, if left unattended, accumulates into unsightly heaps and affects the city’s beauty.

Pourakarmikas assigned to the drive will collect waste from individual shops between 2 pm and 11 pm. The targeted areas include D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet, Santhepet, Sayyaji Rao Road, Gandhi Square, K.T. Street and Ashoka Road, among others.

Shopkeepers are also being sensitised against littering and advised to hand over their waste only to authorised garbage collectors.

According to MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Mruthyunjaya, drive is expected to cover about 4,000 shops in Central Business District (CBD).