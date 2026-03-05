Allegations of scam in KPSC exams: Chief Secretary seeks report; KPSC Secretary denies irregularities

March 5, 2026

Bengaluru: Following the allegations of scam in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams, the results of which was announced recently, Chief Secretary to the State Government Dr. Shalini Rajneesh has sought a report from KPSC Secretary Jyothi.

The candidates, who had appeared for KPSC exams, launched a campaign alleging irregularities, by sharing a copy of the results on ‘X’.

The crux of the issue was 11 candidates, having the serial number in order, who had written the exams in the same room, eventually clearing the exams, regarding which, some of the failed candidates had raised a hue and cry.

Miffed over the repeat of alleged irregularities, such candidates have shared posts on social media, tagging the same to both the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention. Amid this, allegation about three candidates belonging to the same family succeeding in the exams has surfaced, casting aspersions about the possible involvement of influential persons in the scam.

The candidates have demanded that, those who made an honest attempt to clear the exams should get due justice.

A Probe Committee should be constituted by the Government, or else the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be handed over the probe, they urged.

KAS Mains

Adding fuel to the allegations, the seal of question paper cover of KAS Main exams had been found opened, during the exams held in May 2025. The candidates had questioned the invigilator about the discrepancy, which had been duly acknowledged by the invigilator.

‘Selection process will continue’

Speaking to media persons, KPSC Secretary Jyothi has clarified, prima facie no irregularities were found in the exams. The CCTV camera footages were examined and no suspicious activities were found there too, she clarified further, saying that a report has been already submitted to the Government.

Allaying the fears of successful candidates, Jyothi said, the selection process will continue, as both the exams and evaluation of answer scripts were conducted in a transparent manner. Anybody having documents to corroborate their complaints of irregularities may submit the same to facilitate probe, said Jyothi, who denied the selection of candidates belonging to same family.