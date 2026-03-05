Farmers stage protest against proposed stadium at KSIC Filature Factory land

March 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 50 farmers, under the banner of Federation of State Farmers’ Associations and Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, staged a protest near the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office at Siddarthanagar this morning against the proposed stadium at KSIC Filature Factory land in T. Narasipur.

Earlier, the farmers assembled near the old KMF Milk Dairy on Male Mahadeshwara Road and took out a protest march till the new DC’s Office where they staged a protest and shouted slogans against the Union and State Governments. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju.

They also warned of intensifying the protest by taking out a padayatra from T. Narasipur to Mysuru if the State Government does not drop the stadium plan. The protest was led by Federation of State Farmers’ Associations President Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj.