March 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Centre for Sustainability, Chanakya University, Bengaluru, is organising a one-day symposium on “Sustainable Development Vision for Greater Mysuru” at NIE Diamond Jubilee Complex Hall in city tomorrow (Mar. 6) from 9 am to 5 pm.

Need for the event

Mysuru is experiencing rapid urban expansion, infrastructure demands and environmental challenges. The transition towards Greater Mysuru requires structured planning, sustainable infrastructure strategies, smart mobility solutions, water resource management, environmental conservation and resilient urban systems.

This symposium provides a platform for meaningful dialogue among policymakers, academicians, industry experts and stakeholders to collectively shape a sustainable roadmap for the city’s future development.

Aim of the symposium

• To discuss sustainable urban development strategies for Greater Mysuru.

• To integrate modern technologies in urban planning and infrastructure management.

• To create a collaborative platform for government officials, industry leaders and academic experts.

• To compile constructive suggestions and actionable recommendations for submission to authorities.

All discussions, expert opinions and recommendations from the symposium will be systematically documented in the form of a Symposium Report, which will be submitted to the Government of Karnataka through the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru for consideration.

G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, will be the chief guest at the event. Dr. M.S. Ranganath, President, NIE-MC, will preside. Prakash Belawadi, Actor-Director, Journalist and Thought Leader; Shaju Mangalam, Head – Karnataka State Council, FICCI; Aditya M. Gokarn, Chairman and Managing Director, Triton Valves Limited; Dr. B.S. Nagendra Parashar, Principal NIE, will be the guests of honour.

Eminent speakers are: Prof. P.G. Diwakar (former ISRO scientist, Director, Centre for Sustainability, Chanakya University); Prakash Belawadi; Dr. Chinmay Hegde (Astrikos.ai); Prabhat Yadav (Cognolabs Systems P. Ltd.); Prof. Shyam Sundar (Head, CREST, NIE) and Dr. Sanjith S. Anchan (Symposium Convenor & Assistant Professor Department of Civil Engineering, NIE).

Panellist experts are: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP; Shaikh Tanveer Asif, MCC Commissioner; K.R. Rakshith, MDA Commissioner; V.N. Prasad, Urban Planner; Dr. Mahesh, Principal, Sarada Vilas College, Mysuru and Dr. K.C. Manjunath, ex-Principal, NIE.

Interested participants may register via (https://forms.gle/6qr6TCdH891oYdVP8) or contact Mob: 97431-24106.