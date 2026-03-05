Illegal Resorts in Kabini backwaters told to seek permission: DC

March 5, 2026

H.D. Kote: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has said, H.D. Kote Taluk has 23 resorts, among which 20 are authorised and 3 are unauthorised, with instructions given to the latter to seek permission to run the business.

Speaking to media persons in the town yesterday, DC Reddy said, 20 resorts were built in the forest fringes adjacent to Kabini backwaters in 2017, even before they were declared as eco-sensitive zone. Three resorts came up afterwards in 2025. Hence, the management of those three resorts have been instructed to take adequate permission from Regional Commissioner’s Committee. Till then, they are not authorised to run the business, the DC added.

Of the 20 resorts, six have been built encroaching upon the land acquired by Irrigation Department, which was found during the land survey. They have been issued notice to clear encroachment on their own within 15 days. Three resorts have heeded the order and cleared the encroachment, while three others remain unheeded to the order, he said.

Those who have been staging protests against the illegal resorts are also aware of the issue, as required information has been given to them, the DC said.

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Kabini, Ganesh, Survey Department Officer Arjun, Revenue Inspector Yogesh, Village Accountant Nagaraj and Police Officers were present.