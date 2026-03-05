Cops register cases against ganja addicts for creating public nuisance

March 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Police, who are acting tough on those storing, transporting, selling and consuming narcotic substances, have registered separate cases against five persons after it was confirmed that they had consumed narcotic substance and creating public nuisance in city.

In the first case, Lashkar Police, who were on their regular patrolling on Mar. 2 evening, saw a man creating nuisance by shouting and moving on Gujari Road, took him into custody and found that he had smoked ganja. The accused was subjected to medical test, where it was confirmed that he had indeed smoked ganja.

The arrested man is 32-year-old M.C. Sachin, a resident of Vidyanagar.

In the second case, Lashkar Police, on Mar. 3, took 25-year-old Anthony Santosh, an auto driver and a resident of Kirangur village in Srirangapatna taluk into custody after he was found high and wobbling on Keshava Iyengar Road in city.

The Police found that he had consumed ganja by adding it to cigarette.

In the third case, Hebbal Police, who were patrolling on Feb. 27, took 18-year-old Pavan of Hebbal into custody near Madegowda Circle on charges of smoking ganja and registered a case against him.

In the fourth case, Devaraja Police have arrested 23-year-old V. Udaykumar, a resident of Alanahalli village in Periyapatna taluk, who was found creating public nuisance on Dewan’s Road.

The Police later confirmed that he had smoked ganja in a beedi and causing problems to the public.

In the fifth case, Devaraja Police, following a tip off on Mar. 2, took auto driver 23-year-old Jayanth, a resident of Kothwal Ramaiah Street 4th Cross into custody at J.K. Grounds on charges of smoking ganja and have registered a case against him.