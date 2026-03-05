Posters of Livelihood Workshop, Swachhata Road Show released

March 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Posters for a workshop and exhibition aimed at empowering specially-abled persons and women were released at the Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Hall of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) yesterday.

Posters for the Swachhata Road Show scheduled on Mar. 8 were also unveiled. The rally is themed “Swachha Mysuru Namminda Aarambha” (Swachha Mysuru Begins From Me), will begin at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises and culminate at Oval Grounds.

The rally includes Women’s bike rally, bicycle rally, Mounted Police, tongas and other teams.

At Oval Grounds, awareness will be created among public on manufacturing usable products out of construction debris and management of e-waste, plastic and bio-medical waste.

Workshop: The workshop, titled ‘Specially-Abled Persons and Women Towards the Path of Progress’, is being organised by MCC in association with Selco Foundation, Bengaluru, tomorrow (Mar. 6) from 9.30 am to 5 pm at the Town Hall.

An exhibition showcasing livelihood solutions will also be held.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division Nitesh Patil, who is also the MCC Administrator, said the workshop seeks to encourage beneficiaries to utilise the five percent financial grant earmarked by MCC to support livelihood initiatives.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, GSS Foundation Head D. Srihari, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Dr. K.B. Lingaraju, Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Director of Clean Mysuru Foundation Leela Venkatesh, Prakash Meti of Selco Foundation, researcher of environmental science H. Gopikiran, D. Sriram of GSS Projects, Member of Executive Council, CREDAI, Sridhar and others were present.