Senior journalist H.K. Dua passes away at 88

March 5, 2026

New Delhi: Senior journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee H.K. Dua, who had served as India’s Ambassador to Denmark, passed away yesterday at the age of 88.

He had been admitted to a private hospital three weeks ago following illness and he breathed his last yesterday.

Dua was the former Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune and served as Media Adviser to former Prime Ministers H.D. Deve Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He had also held senior editorial positions at The Indian Express, The Times of India and Hindustan Times.

In 2009, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, where he participated in debates on media freedom and public policy.

He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2008 in recognition of his contributions to journalism. He was also conferred with D.Litt (Hon) by Punjab University and the Kurukshetra University.

Cremation was held at the Lodhi Road Crematorium this noon.