Senior journalist H.K. Dua passes away at 88
News

Senior journalist H.K. Dua passes away at 88

March 5, 2026

New Delhi: Senior journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee H.K. Dua, who had served as India’s Ambassador to Denmark, passed away yesterday at the age of 88.

He had been admitted to a private hospital three weeks ago following illness and he breathed his last yesterday.

Dua was the former Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune and served as Media Adviser to former Prime Ministers H.D. Deve Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He had also held senior editorial positions at The Indian Express, The Times of India and Hindustan Times.

In 2009, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, where he participated in debates on media freedom and public policy.

He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2008 in recognition of his contributions to journalism. He was also conferred with D.Litt (Hon) by Punjab University and the Kurukshetra University.

Cremation was held at the Lodhi Road Crematorium this noon.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching