Lokayukta Cops raid KUWS&DB AEE in city

March 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the complaint of owning assets disproportionate to known source of income, Lokayukta Police raided the house and office of Asif Iqbal Hussain, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), in city this morning.

This was a part of Statewide simultaneous Lokayukta raids, conducted on various officials at Bengaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Bagalkot, Gadag, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts, to name a few.

A team of Lokayukta personnel, acting under the directions of Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T.J. Udesh, conducted simultaneous raids on AEE Hussain’s office at Saraswathipuram and house on Shivaji Road, N.R. Mohalla in city.

The searches were underway at both the places, when we went to Press, with Lokayukta sleuths examining the articles and documents, belonging to Hussain.