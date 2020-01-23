Cheluvamba, K.R. Hospitals, MMC&RI to be renovated by 2024

January 23, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: With the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) scheduled to be held in 2024, repair and renovation works, providing necessary facilities and increasing the quality of healthcare at MMC&RI, Cheluvamba and K.R. Hospitals will be completed by 2024, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Medical Education Minister.

He was speaking after performing guddali puja to the Women’s Medical Hostel for SC/ST students on KRS Road and construction of a new second block of Medical Women’s PG Hostel premises on Vinoba Road here this morning. The works have been taken up at a total cost of Rs. 15 crore.

While the new Women’s Medical Hostel for SC/ST students is taken up at a cost of Rs. 5.5 crore, the construction works of the new PG block is taken up at a cost of Rs. 9.5 crore.

The construction of the new hostel on KRS Road has been awarded to Shivakumaraswamy of Tanisujan Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which has to be completed in 12 months. The 6,420 sq. mts new hostel will have six floors with 107 rooms and will house 214 students. At present, it has been planned to construct the ground and first floor at a cost of Rs. 5.5 crore and the rest of the works will be taken up in the second phase. Only 38 rooms would be constructed as of now.

The construction of the new block at the Women’s Medical PG Hostel on Vinoba Road is also awarded to Tanisujan Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. at a cost of Rs. 9.5 crore.

The new 6,420 sq. mts block consists of four floors with each floor having 17 rooms to house 34 students. In total, the new block will have 68 rooms and will accommodate 136 students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that as the number of students was increasing by the year, hence the construction of the new hostel and the new hostel block have been initiated.

Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan seen unveiling the plaque after performing guddali puja to the new medical college hostel block on KRS Road this morning as MLA L. Nagendra, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P.Nanjaraj and others look on.

Continuing, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said that the works pertaining to the Trauma Care Centre at Jayadeva Hospital premises would be completed in two months besides stating that medical equipment worth Rs. 18 crore has been sanctioned.

Stating that the pending works of the Super Specialty Hospital will be completed this April, the Minister said that necessary staff and equipment would be provided after receiving the proposal. Dr. Ashwath Narayan also said that necessary works at MMC&RI would be taken up soon and added that MLA L. Nagendra had suggested taking up repair and renovation works of the old building besides stating that there was a demand for a new Out Patient Department (OPD) at K.R. Hospital.

New Medical Colleges: The Minister said that new medical colleges have been sanctioned at Chikkamagalur, Chikkaballapur, Haveri and Yadgir besides stating that tenders have been called and the construction would commence soon.

He further said that there are plans to establish four more medical colleges in the State and added that all districts would have a medical college in future.

