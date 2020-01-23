City Advocates boycott Court protesting against Siddharamaiah’s statement

January 23, 2020

Bar Assn. warns of Statewide agitation if Siddharamaiah fails to tender apology

Mysuru/Mysore: A day after former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah condemned the resolution adopted by Mysore Bar Association against appearing for Nalini Balakumar, who has been accused of sedition, the Bar Association boycotted the Court proceedings today.

The advocates also staged a demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the Law Courts Complex to register their protest against the former CM’s.

Addressing a hurriedly called Press Meet at Bar Association Office this morning, Association President S. Anand Kumar urged Siddharamaiah to withdraw his comment finding fault in the stand of the Association not to take up the case of Nalini, who is booked for sedition over ‘Free Kashmir’ placard row.

Condemning the former CM’s statement that the resolution passed by the Association was ‘political’ and that some of the advocates had displayed ‘goonda’ culture at the Bar Association meeting held a couple of days ago, Anand Kumar said that the Association was deeply pained by the remarks of Siddharamaiah, who himself was a member of the Association, practicing as an advocate in the city earlier.

Pointing out that the advocates strongly resent the comments of the former CM, he maintained that the Association had taken a similar stand earlier too in cases related to national integrity.

Alleging that Siddharamaiah may have made the resentful comments, probably due to misguidance by some advocates, Anand Kumar said that the advocates decided to boycott the Court proceedings today after several advocates lodged a complaint seeking action against Siddharamaiah for his derogatory remarks against advocates.

He warned of staging a Statewide agitation against Siddharmaiah if he does not tender his apology for the advocates fraternity.

Anand Kumar further announced that advocate Manjula Manasa, who is also the former Chairperson of Karnataka State Women’s Commission, has been suspended from the membership of Mysore Bar Association with immediate effect, for making the proceedings of the Association meeting public and for violation of other norms.

Senior advocate Chandramouli, Association Vice-President Shivannegowda and other office-bearers were present at the press meet.

