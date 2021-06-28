Chief Minister releases postal stamp on Nadaprabhu
News

Chief Minister releases postal stamp on Nadaprabhu

June 28, 2021

Bengaluru: On the occasion of the 512th birth anniversary of the Founder of Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Chief Minister (CM) B.S. Yediyurappa released a postal stamp on Kempegowda at an event held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha yesterday.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan addressed the gathering and said, “Last year, during the 511th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, CM Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone for the erection of the 108-feet statue of Kempegowda and the creation of Central Park which will be spread over 23 acres, at Bengaluru International Airport premises. The statue would have been erected by now but has been delayed due to COVID.  This will happen by coming February or March.”

Dy.CM Govinda Karajola, Minister Gopalaiah, MLAs Munirathna, Manjunath, Rizwan Arshad, H.R. Vishwanath, MP P.C. Mohan, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, Nanjavadhuta Swamiji and others were present during the occasion.

