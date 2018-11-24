Chikka Jatra Rathotsava at Nanjangud

Nanjangud: Thousands of devotees from across the State took part in the Chikka Jatra Rathotsava (car festival) of the famous Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in the town this morning.

After the rituals were performed, the jatra rathotsava took place in the auspicious time between 11.10 am and 11.30 am. Three rathas (Ganapathi-Chandikeshwara, Parvathi and Srikanteshwara) were taken around in a grand procession on all the ratha beedies of the temple town, in the presence of thousands of devotees, who vied with each other to draw the chariots.

The rituals were performed by a team of temple priests headed by chief priest Nagachandra Diskhith. Prior to the rathotsava, erstwhile royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar performed special puja to the presiding deity.

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, Temple Board Convenor Puttalingashetty, members Babu and Sridhar, temple EO Kumaraswamy, Officer Gangaiah and others were present.

Teppotsava on Nov. 26

The famous Teppotsava will take place on the banks of Kapila River at 7 pm on Nov. 26.