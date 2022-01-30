Child labour survey begins in district

January 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to bring school dropouts back to schools, the Labour Department, in association with other concerned Departments and organisations, launched a month-long survey of Child Labourers in the district on Friday.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Nazia Sultana launched the survey at Saraswathipuram.

On the first day, the officials visited shops and checked for child labourers. Cautioning the shop and other commercial establishment owners against employing children below 18 years of age, the officials said that legal action will be initiated under the Anti-Child Labour Act against those who employ minor children.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nazia Sultana said that survey teams have been formed in all taluks of the district. Pointing out officials and staff from 13 Government Departments including Police, Women and Child Welfare, Social Welfare, Health and Education, are taking part in the survey, she said that shops that hide or give false information on child labour, will be raided in the coming days. Asking the parents to send their children to schools, Sultana said that the members of the public must tip off officials if they come across child labour in shops or other commercial establishments.

Stating that the parents are being sensitised on the ill-effects of child labour, she said that the survey will continue till Feb. 28, adding that the officials have been asked to ensure that shop owners erect display boards mentioning ‘We do not employ children’.