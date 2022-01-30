T.P. Shivakumar takes charge as Chamarajanagar SP

January 30, 2022

Chamarajangar: Senior Police Officer T.P. Shivakumar took charge as the new SP (Superintendent of Police) of Chamarajanagar here on Saturday.

Shivakumar, who was serving as SP (Prisons) at Bengaluru, was posted as the new Chamarajangar SP on Thursday.

Speaking after assuming charge as Chamarajanagar SP, Shivakumar said he joined Police service in 2005 and since then he has served as Dy.SP at Haveri, Bagalkot, Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Teerthahalli and Sagara. Pointing out that he has also served at Mangaluru, Belagavi, Bengaluru and Mysuru, he said that he has now been posted as Chamrajanagar SP.

Stating that he is a native of T. Narasipur taluk, Shivakumar said that he is aware of the geographical features of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Maintaining that his dream of serving Chamarajangar district has now been realised, he asserted that he would strive his best to ensure law and order, peace and harmony in the district.

Expressing concern over rising traffic accidents in the district, the new SP said that he would also engage Civil Police for creating traffic rules awareness among the public. He sought the co-operation of the public for proper maintenance of law and order.

Pointing out that Chamarajanagar is a key district of the State that borders Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the SP said that all measures will be taken for preventing intra-border illegal activities.

Dy.SPs Priyadarshini Sanekoppa and Nagaraj and other Police personnel were present.