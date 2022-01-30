Dharmasthala Rural Development Project launches ‘Vatsalya’ for shelterless

January 30, 2022

Bherya (K.R. Nagar): Taking forward its initiatives for public welfare and social causes, Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) has launched ‘Vatsalya,’ a scheme aimed at distribution of livelihood kits to weaker sections and shelterless people. The scheme was launched at Bherya in K.R. Nagar taluk recently.

Speaking after the launch at Chandagalu village in K.R. Nagar taluk, SKDRDP Chief Operations Officer (COO) Anil Kumar said that Vatsalya Kit contains utensils, clothes and food articles.

Pointing out that the Project has been giving a monthly pension ranging from Rs. 750 to Rs. 1,000 to about 10,000 needy people, he said that the SKDRDP is providing loans at a low rate of interest for taking up dairy farming, agriculture and such other self-employment.

Pointing out that the SKDRDP has established 271 drinking water units, Anil said that the Samsthe has also launched ‘Kere Sanjeevani’ scheme, where water bodies are revived or rejuvenated.

Noting that the Government has joined hands with SKDRDP in this endeavour, he said that ‘Namma Ooru-Namma Kere’ scheme is focused on development of water bodies in rural areas.

Continuing, Anil said that SKDRDP is also providing monthly student scholarship of Rs. 400 to Rs. 1,000 under ‘Sugnana Nidhi’ scheme and added that Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade is the driving force behind all the schemes.

SKDRDP K.R. Nagar Unit Project Officer Gayatri said that a Vatsalya Kit was handed over to one Nanjundachari, who was a destitute.

Pointing out that Nanjundachari led life by working in an agricultural field, she said that Nanjundachari is an inspiration for today’s youth on livelihood.

SKDRDP District Director Muralidhar, PDO Ravi, Manager Rekha and others were present.