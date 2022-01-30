Gang threatens woman; loots cash, gold jewellery in broad daylight
News

Gang threatens woman; loots cash, gold jewellery in broad daylight

January 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A gang of seven youths, who barged into a house at Vijayanagar 4th Stage, threatened the woman in the house and has decamped with cash and gold jewellery on Jan. 26 afternoon.

The woman, who resides in a rented house along with her five-year-old son, speaking to SOM, said that on Jan. 26 at about 2.30 pm, a gang of seven youths, who came in a car and two bikes, barged into the house and threatened her and took away Rs. 38,000 cash, 12 grams gold ornaments and two mobile phones from the house. She also said that the youths even threatened another woman, who had come to the house, took away her ATM Card, obtained the password forcibly and have withdrawn Rs. 47,600 cash.

The woman also said that on Dec. 26, 2021 at about 10.30 am, three persons had barged into the house and had threatened her. She has accused that despite visiting Vijayanagar Police Station continuously since Jan. 26 and complained, the Police were not registering a case and added that even after telling the Police that the CCTV camera installed in the neighbour’s house had captured the youths coming and escaping with cash and gold from her house, the Police were not investigating the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching