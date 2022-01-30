Gang threatens woman; loots cash, gold jewellery in broad daylight

January 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A gang of seven youths, who barged into a house at Vijayanagar 4th Stage, threatened the woman in the house and has decamped with cash and gold jewellery on Jan. 26 afternoon.

The woman, who resides in a rented house along with her five-year-old son, speaking to SOM, said that on Jan. 26 at about 2.30 pm, a gang of seven youths, who came in a car and two bikes, barged into the house and threatened her and took away Rs. 38,000 cash, 12 grams gold ornaments and two mobile phones from the house. She also said that the youths even threatened another woman, who had come to the house, took away her ATM Card, obtained the password forcibly and have withdrawn Rs. 47,600 cash.

The woman also said that on Dec. 26, 2021 at about 10.30 am, three persons had barged into the house and had threatened her. She has accused that despite visiting Vijayanagar Police Station continuously since Jan. 26 and complained, the Police were not registering a case and added that even after telling the Police that the CCTV camera installed in the neighbour’s house had captured the youths coming and escaping with cash and gold from her house, the Police were not investigating the incident.