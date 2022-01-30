MP wants High Court to probe Dr. Ambedkar portrait row at Raichur

January 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the incident where Raichur District and Sessions Court Judge had allegedly ordered removal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait during the Republic Day celebration at Raichur District Court premises on Jan. 26, Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad has demanded a High Court probe into the matter.

Addressing a press meet at his residence in Jayalakshmipuram here yesterday, Sreenivasa Prasad said that the High Court Chief Justice should voluntarily order a probe into the incident and take suitable action.

Stressing on the need for ensuring that such incidents do not recur in the future, the MP observed that the Raichur district administration cannot take action as the incident has taken place inside the Raichur Court premises.

Pointing out that he would write to the Chief Minister and the Law Minister in this regard, Prasad said it was very painful to learn that the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar, who is considered as the father of the Constitution, was removed during the Republic Day celebration.

Taking strong exception to the action of Raichur District Sessions Judge, Prasad, referring to the Judge’s remarks that the High Court had not ordered placing of Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait, wondered whether the HC had directed removal of Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait.

Former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda and others were present at the Press meet.