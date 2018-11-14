Children’s Day Celebrated

Mysuru: If search engine giant Google celebrated Children’s Day today with a doodle “Galaxy, Space Exploration” created by Pingla Rahul More, a school student from Mumbai who won the 2018 ‘Doodle 4 Google’ competition, children of Mysuru celebrated the day by visiting various tourist spots where they were welcomed with open arms, minus any tickets.

There was a hub of activity in city as children celebrated Children’s Day, remembering Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country on his 129th birth anniversary. The Mysuru Zoo and the Dasara Exhibition Grounds saw a sea of children as there was free entry.

Though entry was free for Mysore Palace and Railway Museum, only a few children visited these places along with their parents and teachers apart from regular visitors. At the Zoo, it was free entry for children below 12 years (till 1 pm) and at the Dasara Exhibition, children below 10 years were not charged entry fee.

Children from rural areas along with their teachers and parents visited in large numbers when compared to their visits during previous years. However, as free entry was denied to children above 12 years, hundreds of high school students returned disappointed from these places. Instead, a majority of high school students celebrated the Day by climbing the steps of Chamundi Hill.

Following a large number of visitors, the city Police deployed additional security at these places to prevent pick-pocketing and traffic snarls. At the Zoo, authorities had deployed additional staff preventing children reaching sensitive spots and near cages and animal enclosures.

The Karnataka Dasara Exhibition Authority distributed 5,000 packets of biscuits at the main entrance of the exhibition. The contractor of ticket collection counter arranged curd rice and rice bath distribution for children.

Dentists and students of JSS Dental College took out an awareness rally on ‘dental health of children’ from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple to DC’s Office holding placards on good dental care.

‘Makkala Maithri Sapthaha’ inaugurated

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare K. Radha inaugurated ‘Makkala Maithri Sapthaha’, a week-long public awareness campaign to sensitise public on various violations of children’s rights besides their protection. As part of the inauguration, Radha signed on a canvass sheet at the signature campaign organised as part of Children’s Day at Kuppanna Park.

Childline, Rural Literacy Health Programme (RLHP) and other non-government organisations involved in the welfare of children are undertaking the week-long programme till Nov. 21 across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Radha appreciated the role of RLHP and other children-friendly NGOs for spreading awareness on children rights and violations. She also highlighted their proactive role in prevention of child marriage, rehabilitating school drop-outs and child labour besides protecting children from drug and sex abuse, child trafficking, physical and mental torture.

As many as 160 children from various tribal hamlets, Child Labour Mission Schools and Destitute Homes took part in the painting and drawing competitions organised on the occasion. District Convener of RLHP Saraswathi, Children Welfare Committee member Kumaraswamy and others were present.