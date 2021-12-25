Christian organisation slams introduction of Anti-Conversion Bill

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chraisthara Pragathipara Samsthe, Mysuru, has slammed the Government for introducing Anti-Conversion Bill.
In a press release, Samsthe President Gnanaprakash alleged that the Bill was introduced to scare the Christian community. Accusing the Government of introducing the Bill as a tactic to divert public attention from burning and serious issues which have been haunting the country and the State, he said that the Government was targeting minority Christian community through the Bill.
He said that every person has the right to follow a faith of his/her liking and charged the Government of falsifying the community over conversion. Maintaining that the Government cannot tie the hands of the community through such threats, he said that the Samsthe will take up the cause of Christian community through various means of demonstrations and protests.
Simply speaking no community benefits from anybody converting to its portals for whatever reason. The Muslim community has the least to gain if anyone wishes to be one of them and I can’t see how even a Christian community can count money and offerings into its Church hundi if a couple of non-Christians chose to become Georges or Jacksons, because hundi culture simply does not exists in both the communities. A close friend of mine, who is an enlightened Brahmin quipped saying that it is exactly why the whole issue is gaining ground. No one really cares if one of their caders has a full stomach that night or he is suffering from a grave sickness or his children are getting a proper education or not, as long as he is a regular contributor to various cultural themes. I thought my friend has a point there.
India us a strange nation. Anywhere in the world if they bring anticonversion bill it will be the minority who will feel safe and happy. Let’s say Pakistan introduced the same anticonversion law. Christians,Hindus and Sikhs will be celebrating.