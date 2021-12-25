Christian organisation slams introduction of Anti-Conversion Bill

December 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chraisthara Pragathipara Samsthe, Mysuru, has slammed the Government for introducing Anti-Conversion Bill.

In a press release, Samsthe President Gnanaprakash alleged that the Bill was introduced to scare the Christian community. Accusing the Government of introducing the Bill as a tactic to divert public attention from burning and serious issues which have been haunting the country and the State, he said that the Government was targeting minority Christian community through the Bill.

He said that every person has the right to follow a faith of his/her liking and charged the Government of falsifying the community over conversion. Maintaining that the Government cannot tie the hands of the community through such threats, he said that the Samsthe will take up the cause of Christian community through various means of demonstrations and protests.